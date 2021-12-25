Search

25 Dec 2021

WATCH: Mayor urges Limerick people to 'take strength' from family and community this Christmas

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE Mayor of the city and county of Limerick has been reflecting on the past year as we celebrate another Christmas overshadowed by Covid-19.

In a Christmas message - recorded for the Limerick Leader - Cllr Daniel Butler says 2021 has been an 'interesting year' with some highs and lows.

"We have had our challenges with Covid and many people will have lost people this year and we reflect on them but, I think, coming from the challenges we can definitely take strength and encouragement as to how we came through, how we succeeded, how we came together and the importance of family and friends and community," he said.

A Christmas message from all at the Limerick Leader

Cllr Butler is appealing to families and communities across Limerick to come together over the Christmas period and to "show each other the love and support that we all deserve and that we all need."

Limerick's first citizen says he looking forward to a most positive 2022.

"I'm looking forward to seeing you all in the New Year where I hope, together, we can have an ever better experience and even greater victories and even more highs -  together as community, together as Limerick," he concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media