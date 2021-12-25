WATCH: Mayor urges Limerick people to 'take strength' from family and community this Christmas

THE Mayor of the city and county of Limerick has been reflecting on the past year as we celebrate another Christmas overshadowed by Covid-19.

In a Christmas message - recorded for the Limerick Leader - Cllr Daniel Butler says 2021 has been an 'interesting year' with some highs and lows.

"We have had our challenges with Covid and many people will have lost people this year and we reflect on them but, I think, coming from the challenges we can definitely take strength and encouragement as to how we came through, how we succeeded, how we came together and the importance of family and friends and community," he said.

Cllr Butler is appealing to families and communities across Limerick to come together over the Christmas period and to "show each other the love and support that we all deserve and that we all need."

Limerick's first citizen says he looking forward to a most positive 2022.

"I'm looking forward to seeing you all in the New Year where I hope, together, we can have an ever better experience and even greater victories and even more highs - together as community, together as Limerick," he concluded.