WATCH: Laois singer Kean Kavanagh joins Kojaque on stage at Electric Picnic

As the sun split through the rain at Electric Picnic day two (September 3), Laois singer Kean Kavanagh joined rapper Kojaque on stage for a fantastic collaboration.
Check out the video and let us know what you think on our socials!
Fr Noel O'Neill pictured with nieces Maeve Maguire, Dublin; Maureen O’Neill-Janssen, Germany, Deirdre Shortt and Jaqueline Hynes, both Limerick, at his 90th birthday celebration in the Strand Hotel
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.