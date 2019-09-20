WATCH: Pigs, pianos and more for Limerick's Culture Night

OVER seventy venues and public spaces across Limerick opened their doors to the public this Friday night to host a programme of free late-night entertainment as part of a national celebration of arts, heritage and culture.

This year celebrated 14 years of Culture Night in Limerick, with attendees turning out in their masses on the city's streets during the evening.

From family-friendly entertainment, art and design demos, theatre and dance, as well as poetry and music events, there was something for just about everyone on the night.