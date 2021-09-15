POLL: Should Michael D. attend event marking 100 years of NI partition?
President Michael D. Higgins has declined an invitation for an event marking 100 years of Northern Irish partition.
Organised by senior Christian officials including Archbishop Eamonn Martin, it's expected to be attended by Queen Elizabeth II.
A spokesman for the president told the Irish Times that he is "unable to attend" but no other reason was given.
Do you think President Higgins should attend the event?
