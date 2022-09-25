Time for another Limerick Live poll!
Yes
No
Ahead of the increase in electricity and gas prices from next weekend, have you changed your usage patterns?
Tesco Ireland says the decision to open the dedicated Mobile Phone shop in Coonagh was made is in response to new customer research
The Westfields Wetlands were described as a 'biodiversity gem' in the middle of Limerick | PICTURE: ADRIAN BUTLER
