Time for another Limerick Live poll!

Pop up urban forests have appeared at three locations in Limerick city this weekend as part of a new pilot initiative being led by the local authority.
The council says the project helps introduce more greenery into the city centre, provide an oasis of calm and relaxation and enjoyment of our urban streetscape, and providing additional seating to an area.
The planters are re-useable, while the trees that are currently in the planters will be replanted to other areas of Limerick as they continue to grow and they in turn will be replaced by new saplings every year.
Do you think it is a good idea?
