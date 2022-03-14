Time for another Limerick Leader poll
Yes
No
Will you be attending a St Patrick's Day parade on Thursday?
Peter Real scholarship programme recipients, right to left, Timothy Vaughan, Audrey Norman, Claire Keane, Eileen Libens and Emma Lawler
Pati Simring, a special needs assistant at St Mary’s National School led the efforts between her school and Le Cheile to donate almost €2,000 to the Ukraine appeal
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.