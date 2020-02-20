SNAPSHOTS: Vote for your favourite Limerick snapshot from our final six

Liam O'Brien’s story and picture with his late  brother Owen (right)    at a  Limerick hurling match   in 2017 topped the online poll the first week of Snapshots. Each week two pictures were voted for online to go ahead to the finals of Snapshots. Be sure to vote online this week from the weekly finalists for the grand prize winner 
 

  Mary   Phelan’s  picture  from the  folk dancing festival in 1971 was our readers' second choice the first week in the  online poll  and is also  included in the finals of Snapshots  

Maggie Daly’s   picture  of her grand-uncle Garrett Howard  with Gary Kirby was the overall winner from week two 

Jack O'Neill's picture of his great grandfather John Enright and grandfather Paddy was  our readers' second choice in the  online poll in week two of Snapshots 

Kellie Ann O’Brien's picture  of her grandmother Cora Gallagher with neighbour Buddy Pearse and the  O’Donaghue children after their silver service shift at The Greenhills was the overall winner of week three of Snapshots
 

Clare Dollard’s second place Snapshot from week three brought back a lot of memories for people of the old  Cruise's Hotel   

Our final six snapshots have been confirmed so now all remains is for you the public to vote for your number one. Pick your favourite in our poll below.