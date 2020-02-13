Vote for your favourite photo in our Limerick Snapshots competition
Kellie Ann O’Brien sent in this photo of her grandfather Tony Gallagher at St Michael's weightlifting club
Kellie Ann O’Brien also sent in this picture of grandmother Cora Gallagher with neighbour Buddy Pearse and the O’Donaghue children after their silver service shift at The Greenhills
Vincent Campbell submitted these pictures as a collage, from a deserted Limerick on a scorchingly hot mid-summer Sunday on June 15, 1986. Vincent explained there was nobody about, everybody had gone to the beach, except himself. Clockwise from top left: St John's Cathedral from John Street; the River Shannon and the Docks from Steamboat Quay; The Crescent and O'Connell Street beyond, from Newenham Street junction, and The Milk Market, from Carr Street, in a state of decay, though still in operation at the time
We have set up a poll for you to vote for your favourite snapshots. The top two will get through to our final. Thank you to our sponsors, Matthew Stephens, The Parkway Shopping Centre, The Glen Tavern, Newman Cameras, Hungry Lyons, Chapter 13 Credit Union.
Thank you to everyone who has taken part in the weekly Snapshots competition. The top two from last week were Maggie Daly and Jack O'Neill.
