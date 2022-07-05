Tuesday's tee times for the JP McManus Pro-Am

Search

05 Jul 2022

The JP McManus Pro-Am trophy

Day two of JP McManus Pro-Am is underway at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort this morning with 10 of the world's top 11 golfers and a host of celebrities and sports stars taking part.

American golfer Xander Schauffele, who leads the event having shot a course record, tees off at 8.40am while Tiger Woods, who attracted large crowds yesterday, tees off at 1.45pm.

Around 40,000 people are expected to attend again today and there will be live TV coverage on Virgin Media 2 and Sky Sports from 2pm.

There will also be comprehensive coverage across Limerick Live's social media platforms and website.

TUESDAY TEE TIMES  - First Tee


7.30am: SEAMUS POWER 

7.40am: SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER 

7.50am: MARTIN KAYMER

8am: LEE WESTWOOD

8.10am: IAN POULTER

8.20am: TOMMY FLEETWOOD

8.30am: JAMIE DONALDSON

8.40am: XANDER SCHAUFFELE

8.50am: JORDAN SPIETH

9am: COLLIN MORIKAWA

9.10am: JUSTIN THOMAS

9.20am: BROOKS KOEPKA

12.15pm: AM BURNS

12.25pm: ADAM SCOTT

12.35pm: JUSTIN ROSE

12.45pm: TYRRELL HATTON

12.55pm: BRYSON DECHAMBEAU

1.05pm: HENRIK STENSON

1.15pm: DUSTIN JOHNSON

1.25pm: MATT FITZPATRICK

1.35pm: JON RAHM

1.45pm: TIGER WOODS

1.55: SHANE LOWRY

2.05pm: RORY McILROY

2.15pm: PADRAIG HARRINGTON

TUESDAY TEE TIMES  - Tenth Tee

7.35am: GRAEME McDOWELL

7.45am: PAUL McGINLEY

7.55am: MARK O'MEARA

8.05am: DAVID HOWELL

8.15am: BERND WIESBERGER

8.25am: RICKIE FOWLER

8.35am: DANNY WILLETT

8.45am: LEONA MAGUIRE

8.55am: PATRICK CANTLAY

9.05am: THOMAS BJØRN

9.15am: LUKE DONALD

9.25am: RAFA CABRERA-BELLO

12.10pm: am: ALEX NORÉN

12.20pm: JASON KOKRAK

12.30pm: TOM HOGE

12.40pm: PAT PEREZ

12.50pm: THORBJØRN OLESEN

1pm: CORMAC SHARVIN

1.10pm: IAN WOOSNAM

1.20pm: BRANDON STONE

1.30pm: PAUL DUNNE

1.40pm: MATT KUCHAR

1.50pm: JOHN MURPHY

2pm: HAROLD VARNER III

2.10pm: PAUL CASEY

