In Pictures: Ladies Day at Limerick Races

IT WAS Ladies Day at Limerick Races this Saturday afternoon and there was plenty of fine fashion on show.
The on-course action at Limerick Racecourse was packed into three hours while the Munster Suite was the venue for live music and a variety of dining options for the large crowds.
Well Done to 1st place winner of best dressed today at Ladies Day wearing a beautiful custom made piece !#limerickraces #keanesjewellers pic.twitter.com/ueIVr6Dqy1— Limerick Races (@LimerickRaces) June 11, 2022
Celia Holman Lee and her team were on hand throughout the afternoon showcasing the latest fashion from boutiques such as Ela Maria Boutique and Kimono from Newcastle West; Lady Penelope, Adare; White Feather Boutique, Demark Street & Glitzi Bitz at Cruises Street.
The winner of the best dressed lady prize took home a piece of jewellery sponsored by Keanes Jewellers valued at €1,500.
Keep an eye on limericklive.ie, across the weekend, for more photos from Ladies Day at Limerick Races.
