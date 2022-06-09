Search

10 Jun 2022

Tempo to rise in Newcastle West this weekend

Latin rumba guitarist Vincenzo Donnarumma in full flow

THE TEMPO will be rising in Newcastle West this Friday night when renowned Latin rumba guitarist Vincenzo Donnarumma performs.

The guitar virtuoso has wowed crowds in Newcastle West twice before and this Friday, June 10, is set to be a night to remember with up-tempo Latin summer sounds, and sangria flowing for Cleary’s Window Sessions.

Vincenzo, a passionate player who hails from Italy, but is now firmly rooted in Galway, is looking forward to the upcoming gig and playing once again “beautiful music for the beautiful people of Newcastle West”.

“He has spent many years crafting his energetic style, and often sounds like a full Latin band, rather than a solo artist, with flavours of the Gypsy Kings at points, yet remaining unique,” explained Emmet Scanlan, one of the organisers.

The Window Sessions of Cleary’s Bar, Newcastle West puts a strong focus on original music, although not exclusively an original music night.

“The Latin night shows the diversity of acts passing through The Window Sessions fortnightly and its commitment to providing exceptional quality of music to the people of West Limerick,” Emmet added.

Entry is free and there will be complimentary sangria on the night. The music starts at 10pm - bring your salsa shoes!

