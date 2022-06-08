Search

08 Jun 2022

Competition time! Win two entry caps to the sold-out JP McManus Pro-Am

The sold-out JP McManus Pro-Am takes place on July 4 and July 5

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

08 Jun 2022 7:00 PM

THE rescheduled JP McManus Pro-Am takes place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort early next month and we have two pairs of entry caps to give away.

For your chance to win this money-can't-buy prize, simply answer the following question.

In what year will Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort host the Ryder Cup?

Email your answers (one entry per person) to competitions@limerickleader.ie by 12 midday on Tuesday, June 14. The winners will be announced online and in next week's Limerick Leader newspaper.

JP McManus Pro-Am organisers issue advice for motorists

The organisers of the JP McManus Pro-Am, which is completely sold out, say a major traffic management plan will be in place on July 4 and July 5 and that those travelling to the event by car must pre-book car parking in advance - see here.  

