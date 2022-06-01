In Pictures: Taxidermy exhibition at People’s Museum in Limerick

AN EXHIBITION highlighting the dangers of littering and environmental damage took place in Limerick city over the weekend.

Well-known local taxidermist Donal Mulcahy put together a collection of almost 80 stuffed animals, many of which have been harmed by dumping or pollution in Irish rivers and seas.

The People’s Museum at Pery Square in the city was the venue for the exhibition which its hoped will help educate people about the dangers of leaving even the smallest bit of litter behind on the beach, or riverside.​

Donal, who hails from Cappamore, but now lives in Pallaskenry said: “I’m working with GMIT and four marine biologists on this. They have six birds and it shows off the plastic pollution. The amount of plastic pollution on our beaches is quite scary. It's heartbreaking and people don't realise the damage, how many birds will actually die from this.”

One of the more stark exhibits was a Guillemot with oil dripping from its wings.

Plans are now being finalised to bring the exhibition to venues around the country.