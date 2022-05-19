In Pictures: Opening night of Climate Arts Festival in Limerick

THE OPENING night of ‘Afloat’ presented by Sunday’s Child Theatre for Future: Climate Arts Festival Limerick took place on Wednesday night at the Belltable in Limerick city.
The acclaimed play which addresses loss, sisterhood and climate anxiety is a part of Future Limerick: Climate Arts Festival taking place across Limerick until this Saturday, May 21.
The festival, is supported by the ESB Brighter Future Arts Fund, which supports artists and arts organizations that promote awareness of climate change and inspire positive action within the community.
For more information and to book tickets visit limetreetheatre.ie.
