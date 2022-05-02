In Pictures: Craic agus Ceol in Limerick town for first Fleadh by the Feale in three years

THERE was plenty of Craic agus Ceoil in Abbeyfeale this bank holiday weekend as the Fleadh by the Feale festival returned for the first time since Covid-19 hit.
A variety of events have been taking place in-and-around town with the gig rig acting as the focal point.
Thousands of people from Limerick, Kerry and further afield have descended on the town since the festival kicked off on Friday with the organisers describing it as a big success.
