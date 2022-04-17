In Pictures: Spirit Music exhibition from Limerick artist and sculptor opens to public

CELEBRATED artist and sculptor Tom Fitzgerald has brought together his life's work under one roof for a special exhibition which was officially opened by the Mayor Limerick.
The Limerick City Gallery of Art (LCGA) is playing host to more than 100 of his pieces dating from the 1980s up to the present day.
Codenamed Spirit Music, the exhibition is a celebration of his long career and contribution to the visual arts both locally and nationally. The exhibition, which is free to view, will remain open to the public until May 8.
"The whole idea for this exhibition came from the notion of getting together a group of work I've been making over the years," Tom explained.
Known for his sculpting, an injury a few years ago saw Tom switch focus to painting, something which picked up during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Mike Ryan has placed his shop in Annacotty up for sale after 46 years serving the community | Picture: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.