09 Mar 2022

In pictures: Newcastle West ready to host Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan

Norma Prendiville - pictures by Adrian Butler

09 Mar 2022 10:00 PM

ONE of the largest musical gatherings of 2022 will take place in Newcastle West, which has been selected to host this year’s Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan from July 13 to 16.  

It will be a return to old ground for the Fleadh, which was last held in Newcastle West in 2007.

But even more importantly, it will be a return to  pre-Covid 19 days for the Munster Fleadh, the first  live and in person Fleadh to be held since 2019 in Ennis. 

Chairperson of the Fleadh committee, Liam Guiney,  shared his delight at the return to pre-pandemic cultural events, when he launched Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan in Newcastle West.

“We are extremely excited to be hosting Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan 2022 in Newcastle West,” he said.

Newcastle West was selected to be the host town for the Fleadh in 2020 but was deferred because of the pandemic.  “Having been forced online for the last two years, there is a great appetite to get back to competitions and the buzz that surrounds an event like the Fleadh. Along with it being a huge cultural event for Newcastle West and West Limerick, it will also be a massive boost to the local economy.”

The Fleadh brings competitors from all six counties in the province to compete for the honour of representing Munster at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2022 in Mullingar. But it also attracts lots of visitors. 

The county board of Limerick Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann will work with branches of Comhaltas from all over county Limerick to ensure the event is a success. 

The organisers have had less time than usual to prepare for the Fleadh, given that the restrictions were only lifted on January 21. But since then, a new committee has been formed and is working hard to make all the necessary arrangements. 

The competitions, which form the backbone of the Fleadh, will take place from Wednesday, July 13 to Saturday, July 16.

Wednesday and Thursday will see the hotly contested dancing competitions fought out, while all other competitions will take place across Friday and Saturday.

To keep up to date with preparations for Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan 2022 please follow the social media updates on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram by searching for ‘Munster Fleadh’ or the hashtag #TheFleadhGoesWest.

