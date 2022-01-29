Seventeen movies to watch on TV over the next week

If you are planning to watch a movies on TV over the coming week, we've got you covered. Film guru Ronan O'Meara has been scouring the schedules and has picked 17 to choose from.

Evil Dead II: Saturday, The Horror Channel @ 9pm

Ash Williams returns to the cabin in the woods in a fantastic sequel that is probably the most amusing horror film ever made. A group of friends on a holiday find an ancient book and make the mistake of reading from it. Bedlam ensues. Director Sam Raimi delivers an amazingly inventive film that mixes the slapstick of Looney Tunes cartoons with gallons of blood and the end result just rocks. Bruce Campbell's all time best role.

Adrift: Saturday, TG4 @ 10.35pm

A newly engaged couple are offered the opportunity of a lifetime when they are tasked with sailing a boat across the Pacific ocean by it's rich owners. The pay is nice and they'll have all the time in the world together. But there's a storm coming, literally and figuratively. Based on a true story it's a hell of a stressful watch and a paean to the human desire to survive. Sam Claflin is good but Shailene Woodley owns the film.

Apostasy, Saturday, BBC Two @ 11.30pm

Ivanna, a Jehovah's Witness has her existence thrown into freefall when her daughter Alex breaks the rules of the church and she's forced to shun her. And that's only the start of her troubles. This 2017 examination of one of modern life's harshest religious cults is a tough, upsetting tale but one that plays out without the need for histrionics or melodrama, instead relying on powerful turns from actors like Siobhan Finneran and Molly Wright.

In The Heat Of The Night: Saturday night/Sunday morning, RTÉ One @ 12.10am (midnight)

Mr. Corbett has been killed. Mr. Tibbs arrives to investigate his murder. Mr. Corbett died in the Deep South. Mr. Tibbs is Black. The Deep South doesn't like Mr. Tibbs. A classic that lives up to the name. Draped in a sweltering atmosphere it's a crime drama that will hook you from the off with two brilliant performances from Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger. Sadly it's still a very topical story that will enrage you as much as it entertains you.

Lilies Of The Field: Sunday, BBC Two @ 3.30pm

A drifting labourer crossing the Texan desert stops for water and stumbles across a group of German nuns struggling to eke out an existence there. They persuade him to help and soon start to see his appearance as a bit of a miracle. Sidney Poitier (again!) was the first black actor to win a best actor Oscar for his performance here and it's easy to see why. A warm and likable movie, ideal for a Sunday afternoon.

Ice Cold In Alex: Sunday, TCM @ 6.20pm

A British medical unit is trying to get to Alexandria during the height of World War two but there's a wee problem. Well it's a massive one actually. The Sahara desert just happens to be between them and their destination. A lovely looking film packed with tension and with a surprising amount of humour created by it's memorable characters. John Mills leads a cast of recognisable English actors and the finale will leave you dying for a tall pint of something cold and bubbly.

Heal The Living: Monday, Film4 @ 1.55am

A young man goes on a surfing trip with his friends. An older woman with a critical condition is keeping her illness to herself so as not to upset her family. Their paths cross in a heartbreaking manner. An upsetting French film no doubt but an important one that delves into the minutiae of grief and acceptance in a way most English language films avoid. Emmanuelle Seigner and Tahar Rahim are both excellent here.

Lady Macbeth: Monday, BBC Two @ 11.15pm

Katherine is a young woman leading a loveless existence in arranged marriage in rural 19th century Britain. Darkness descends on her life when she embarks on an affair with a farmhand. A tough film that will linger in your head long after it's over but it's really worth your time. It's the side of English period dramas we never get to see. Florence Pugh is an extraordinary lead in an intelligent and adult story.

Black Sea: Monday, Film4 @ 11.25pm

Submarine films rock. Sweaty, tense, claustrophobic cinema and Black Sea is a grand example of it. Jude Law plays Robinson, a experienced submarine captain on the search for a sunken u-boat full of nazi gold. Russians are looking for it too and the crew he's assembled aren't the most trustworthy of men. Black Sea feels like it's been put together from a dozen other films but it's more than the sum of it's parts, turning out very agreeable. Law, Scoot McNairy and Ben Mendehlson all do effective work.

Gambit: Tuesday, Great! Movies Classic @ 9pm

Nicole is a dancer. Harry's a cat burglar. Together they make an unlikely duo who conspire to pull off a perfect robbery. Which of course goes arseways. Doesn't it always. Every single time. An impeccable example of a heist movie with all the tropes and tension you'd expect but a highly enjoyable one to boot. A clever and diverting way to spend a couple of hours. Michael Caine and Shirley MacLaine are fabulous as partners in crime.

It's Complicated: Tuesday, 5Star @ 11pm

Jane and Jake have been divorced for a decade. Jake is remarried. Jane has a new man. So why would they make life hard for themselves and rekindle a lost love? This rom-com is a witty watch, full of laughs and spot on comic timing. Old pro's like Meryl Streep & Alec Baldwin mix with newer faces like John Krasinksi & Lake Bell to fun effect. Plus Steve Martin rocks up. What's not to like?

Elle: Wednesday, Film4 @ 1.05am

Michèle is a successful businesswoman who's life changes when she gets assaulted in her own home. Her reaction to the attack is a struggle for others but Michèle has her own plan. Paul Verhoeven's comeback film is a harsh watch that may be triggering for some but it's also genuinely surprising and all held together by a tour de force performance by Isabelle Hubert. She's just flawless here and she'll keep you glued to the screen.

Table 19: Thursday, Channel 4 @ 2.40am

Eloise's job of head bridesmaid has been taken from her but her pride hasn't and so she knuckles down and decides to go to a wedding anyway but to add insult to injury she's been dumped at that odd table in the corner. Ignore the bad reviews, it's funny and painfully relatable if you've ever decided to head off to someone's big day all by yourself. Anna Kendrick, Craig Robinson, Margo Martindale, Stephen Merchant and Lisa Kudrow all add to the mix here.

The Silent Partner: Thursday, Talking Pictures TV @ 3.15am

Miles hates his teller job at the bank and when he realises the place is about to be robbed he decides to help himself in a manner that will be blamed on the robbery. But when news reports don't match up to his takings the robber gets rather miffed. A complex, intelligent, satisfying and exciting film with Elliot Gould, Susannah York and Christopher Plummer doing mighty work in well written roles. If you like 70's crime dramas you'll like this.

The Searchers: Thursday, BBC4 @ 10.15pm

John Wayne plays Ethan Edwards, a man searching for years for his niece who has been kidnapped by a Comanche war party. But what are his intentions? A gorgeous looking and highly influential western (one shot of Wayne framed by a doorway has been homaged in dozens of films and shows), well acted by all especially Wayne and Vera Miles. One of the finest and most thoughtful westerns ever made.

Breaker Morant: Friday, Great! Movies Classic @ 1.05pm

During the Boer war of the early 20th century three Australian officers are court martialled for a shooting in a case used to deflect attention away from the horrifying crimes being committed by the men in charge. A masterful anti war drama that feels quite familiar to Kubrick's Paths Of Glory but the shades of gray here go deeper. Bryan Brown as Morant is a stunner and his final lines will stay with you for an age.

True History Of The Kelly Gang: Friday, Film4 @ 11.20pm

The Kelly gang and their leader Ned ran wild in the Australian outback in Australia in the 1870's. This 2020 film tells us their story from young Ned's first criminal experience to their fiery comeuppance. First off, it's a vicious and profane film that never shies from the harsh truths of frontier life so it will offend some but it's powerful stuff, telling a side of a legend rarely heard. George MacKay, Essie Davis, Russell Crowe and Nicholas Hoult all deliver muscular turns.

