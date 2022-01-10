Celebrities express ‘utter shock’ after Bob Saget found dead in hotel room

Celebrities have expressed their shock and sadness over the sudden death of US actor and comedian Bob Saget.

The 65-year-old, who was best known for starring in the sitcom Full House, was pronounced dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

The star’s exact cause of death remain unclear.

Whoopi Goldberg, Steve Martin, and Jim Carrey were among the high-profile celebrities to express grief and shock over the news.

British comedian and Great British Bake Off presenter Matt Lucas called Saget a “magnificently naughty comedian”.

“In terrible shock of the horrible news of Bob Saget’s sudden passing,” Lucas tweeted.

“He was a warm, kind, humble man and a magnificently naughty comedian, always treading the line so deftly. He will be greatly missed.”

In a follow-up post Lucas added: “Bob Saget was a powerhouse comedian who would make your sides hurt but he was so humble and unassuming about it.

“He was so gracious to others and so excited and inspired by up-and-coming comedians. He really set a great example of how to be generous and encouraging to newcomers.”

US TV host and actor Whoopi Goldberg wrote: “Sail on my friend Bob Saget with your huge heart and abject lunacy.

“My condolences to his daughters & other family.”

Star Trek actor George Takei said that “America’s Dad” Bob Saget, had been a “regular presence” in his household.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of comedian Bob Saget,” he said.

“Beloved by millions as America’s Dad, he was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing to us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs.

“Gone too soon, like so many of the brightest souls”.

US actor Seth Green wrote: “Damn it @bobsaget you left your body.

“I’ll forever celebrate your genius, your giant heart, and joy for life.

“Thank you for helping me through the inevitable sadness of life with comedy.

“At least now you can hang with Rodney & Don again. Love you forever.”

Comedy veteran Steve Martin responded to the news of Saget’s death by saying it was a “sad day for [the] comedy world”.

Jim Carrey added his voice to the wealth of tributes, writing on Twitter: “Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake.”

Actor John Stamos, who starred alongside Saget on the sitcom Full House, also took to Twitter to express his grief.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Officers from Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news of Saget’s death early on Monday.

In a short statement posted to Twitter, they added that there were no signs of foul play or drug use.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene.”

Saget had just begun his new 2022 stand up tour and had earlier tweeted about his show in Jacksonville, expressing his delight at being back performing.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience,” he tweeted on January 9.

“Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening.

“I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s**t.”

Saget was best known in the US and around the world for portraying Danny Tanner, a widowed father of three daughters, in the sitcom Full House from 1987 to 1995.

He reprised the role in 2016 when Netflix revived the programme for a further five seasons.