New competition to jazz up Limerick's music scene

LIMERICK Jazz in association with Improvised Music Company has announced it will host the first ever Young Irish Jazz Musician 2022 in University Concert Hall next April.

Finalists in the competition will perform with a Limerick Jazz house band for a panel of judges, led by world-renowned composer and legendary Limerick musician Bill Whelan.

The chosen Young Irish Jazz Musician 2022 will have the opportunity to make a professional studio recording with a professional ensemble.

They will also perform in UCH’s Rising Stars Concert alongside outstanding young musicians in classical music and opera, and will receive a bursary to take part in an international summer school, showcasing young Irish jazz talent on a wider stage.

A brand new and much-needed platform for the best of emerging Irish jazz talent, the competition is open to young jazz musicians aged 13 to 18. Details of how to apply can be found at limerickjazz.com.

The history of Irish jazz is strongly present in both organisations as Limerick Jazz celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, and Improvised Music Company its 30th.

The inaugural Young Irish Jazz Musician Award spotlights the outstanding talent in the Irish jazz scene and the promise for the next 40 years of jazz in Ireland.

Limerick Jazz and IMC plan to make this a regular event to raise jazz's profile with young people who can combine their entries with the study of improvised music as part of their broader Junior Cycle and Senior Cycle music studies.

John Daly, Chair of Limerick Jazz commented: “Limerick Jazz are both thrilled and excited to be launching this great initiative for our up-and-coming generation of jazz musicians. It is a natural development of our long-running activity in jazz education. We are delighted to have IMC as a valued partner for this event ".

Kenneth Killeen of Director, Improvised Music Company added: “IMC are thrilled to be developing this Young Jazz Musician of the Year award with Limerick Jazz. Providing a platform to spotlight and acknowledge formative jazz talent is crucial for the long-term development and sustainability of this music and will provide a fantastic opportunity for the inaugural winner in 2022.”

Limerick Jazz Society is a registered charity and is supported by the Arts Council and Limerick City and County Council.

The final of the Young Irish Jazz Musician 2022 will take place on April 10, next.