Jack O 'Rourke celebrates release of new album ahead of Limerick gig

SINGER SONGWRITER Jack O'Rourke says he is looking forward to returning to Limerick after a tough year for the music industry.

The Cork man will play Kasbah at Dolans on Friday 12 November to promote his new album Wild Place.

While he is a Leesider, Jack has family roots all over Limerick with his father hailing from the Bohermore/Ballyneety area.

Jack first came to prominence back in 2019 with his song Silence which became the a theme song of sorts for the Marriage Equality referendum.

His debut album Dreamcatcher followed soon after and now he is celebrating his latest release Wild Place which is a piano based album, what Jack does best.

Well she’s finally out there today .. in the Wild



Wild Place, 12 new songs, out today



Have a listen and a gander xhttps://t.co/RaQFNMw0gS — Jack O Rourke (@JackORourkes) November 5, 2021

Talking about how the album came to life Jack said "During lockdown I was at a loss like a lot of songwriters. I was asked to do a gig at the Triskel Centre in Cork and there were only 20 people in the crowd.

"It was lovely to have any audience at all and I noticed that when I was playing their old grand piano it felt really incredible to play these songs I had written.

"So I chanced my arm and I asked if I record there and they said absolutely, so I went in there with my drummer who recorded the whole thing.

"We spent three days recording the piano and vocals and then remotely we added in the strings, guitar and cello."

Since covid restrictions lifted last month, Jack has been back on the road gigging all over the country.

"It is a sparser, reflective and more introspective album so it really translates very well to an intimate crowd.

"The songs are about everything from covid, love, loss to Black Lives Matter, grandmothers and nature. It is a bit of everything.

"It is lovely seeing people. I did a lot of remote gigs during lockdown and I sat with these songs for a long time so it has been lovely having people in front of me.

Jack's new album Wild Place is out now. You can catch him live at Kasabah on Friday 12 November with, tickets are onsale now.