Search

05/11/2021

Jack O 'Rourke celebrates release of new album ahead of Limerick gig

Jack O 'Rourke celebrates release of new album ahead of Limerick gig

Jack O'Rourke

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

SINGER SONGWRITER Jack O'Rourke says he is looking forward to returning to Limerick after a tough year for the music industry. 

The Cork man will play Kasbah at Dolans on Friday 12 November to promote his new album Wild Place. 

While he is a Leesider, Jack has family roots all over Limerick with his father hailing from the Bohermore/Ballyneety area. 

Jack first came to prominence back in 2019 with his song Silence which became the a theme song of sorts for the Marriage Equality referendum. 

His debut album Dreamcatcher followed soon after and now he is celebrating his latest release Wild Place which is a piano based album, what Jack does best. 

Talking about how the album came to life Jack said "During lockdown I was at a loss like a lot of songwriters. I was asked to do a gig at the Triskel Centre in Cork and there were only 20 people in the crowd.

"It was lovely to have any audience at all and I noticed that when I was playing their old grand piano it felt really incredible to play these songs I had written.

"So I chanced my arm and I asked if I record there and they said absolutely, so I went in there with my drummer who recorded the whole thing. 

"We spent three days recording the piano and vocals and then remotely we added in the strings, guitar and cello."

Since covid restrictions lifted last month, Jack has been back on the road gigging all over the country. 

"It is a sparser, reflective and more introspective album so it really translates very well to an intimate crowd. 

"The songs are about everything from covid, love, loss to Black Lives Matter, grandmothers and nature. It is a bit of everything. 

"It is lovely seeing people. I did a lot of remote gigs during lockdown and I sat with these songs for a long time so it has been lovely having people in front of me. 

Jack's new album Wild Place is out now. You can catch him live at Kasabah on Friday 12 November with, tickets are onsale now.

Limerick artist Emma Langford makes Grammys longlist

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media