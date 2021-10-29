Search

29/10/2021

WATCH: Limerick singer songwriter Fergal Nash releases new uplifting single

Limerick singer songwriter Fergal Nash releases new uplifting single

Frances Watkins

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK singer songwriter Fergal Nash has released a brand new single 'Snapshot' today. 

Fergal has been working on the tune with UK maestro Martin John for a short while and is now ready for everyone to hear it. 

The up-tempo rock song dropped today and Fergal told the Limerick Leader that he is very excited for it to be out in the world. 

The Kilcornan native said the song is “something to lift peoples spirits as restrictions lift. It has a chorus I’m certain people will be singing along to!”.

The track will be followed by a full-length video on Friday 5th November.

It has been a busy time for Fergal, he is currently studying for a MA in Songwriting and can often be found busking in Newcastlewest. 

While he is used to playing some of the best venues in the county, Fergal said it might be 2022 until he hits the stage again. 

Fergal released his third album in September 2020 and he is hoping to release his next album in May next year. 

