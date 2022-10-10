Search

12 Oct 2022

Manchester United stars confirm Limerick date for 'legends' tour

An Evening with Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt will take place at Dolan's Warehouse next March

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

10 Oct 2022 8:50 PM

TWO of the stars of Manchester United's 'Class of '92' will give a rare insight and share stories from their illustrious careers when they visit Dolan's Warehouse in Limerick city next spring.

Tickets for an evening with Manchester United legends Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt will go on sale at 9am this Friday morning.

Paul Scholes, who made more than 700 appearances for the Red Devils, is one of British football’s most decorated players and a 2022 inductee into the Premier League Hall of Fame. He is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation and one of the greatest Manchester United players of all time.

Nicky Butt made over 400 appearances for the club winning six Premier League titles, three FA Cups and one Champions League during his time at Old Trafford. Following a spell at Newcastle United, he returned to Old Trafford in 2012 spending 10 years working as a coach and Head of First Team Development. 

The special evening with two Manchester United legends, takes place on March 24, 2023 and will be packed with laughter and entertainment.

The evening will be hosted by Manchester-born Ashley Crowe and will include questions from the audience and the chance for sports fans to meet the former Red Devils who were key members of the 'treble-winning' team in 1999.

All ages are welcome and we are hoping to give local aspiring sportsmen and women the chance to meet and hear from two icons of the game. 

