Stellar line up of events announced for Limerick on Culture Night

A STELLAR line up of events will take place across Limerick on Culture Night which takes place next week.

Limerick City and County Council Arts Office has revealed details of the programme of events which will take place on Friday, September 17.

While some events will take place online and virtually, a number of live and in-person events are also planned unlike last year.

As we emerge from Covid-19, Culture Night is a night to celebrate the cultural, artistic and creative communities of the city and county by inviting existing and new audiences into galleries, museums, workshops and studios.

The organisers say this year’s event will be smaller in scale then pre-pandemic with focused outdoor live and digital events in Limerick city and county towns.

At the centre of the programme are two live outdoor hubs of activity, the Hunt Museum and Milk Market, which will host an evening of live events.

The Milk Market will host the Limerick Food Group who will launch their Pigtown Culture & Food Series with a display of their Giant Pig and recently commissioned family pig floats. They will also host a Mask Making Demonstration for kids and families.

There will be live music from the Downtown Dixieland Band, a display and talk by the Limerick Beekeepers Association and close up magic by Illusionist Steve Spade.

Elsewhere, at King John’s Castle there will be a live music event featuring the best of Limerick’s Hip Hop Scene. Enda Gallery is headlining and will be joined by Citrus Fresh, 40 Hurtz and Post Punk Podge. This event is being produced in association with King Johns Castle, the SIONNA Festival and Give Us The Night for Culture Night.

The University Concert Hall will also host a live event, in celebration of the recent renovation of their Compton Organ. Renowned organist Richard Hill will accompany a screening of Charlie Chaplin’s silent movie The Pawnshop with concerts at 1pm and 7.30pm on the day.

Other events planned for the night include a series of guided and self-guided walking tours taking in the ecological and historical landscape of the city.

OpenHouse Limerick will host a guided walking tour of the city’s medieval quarter and there will also be a walking tour in association with Clean Coasts and the Think Before You Flush campaign titled ‘Sanitation in the City’ which will discuss the history of Sanitation and raise awareness of the impact of what we flush on our inland and coastal waters.

Across the city and county will be a number of Self-Guided Tours which are available for the public to engage with in the run up to, and the days after, Culture Night.

These include two very special interactions with youth groups in Newcastle West, Kilmallock and Kilfinane, supported by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund.

They include the recently installed Street Art Tour in Newcastle West, installed by the local Foroige Group celebrating the history of the town and its people and installed on sites provided by the ESB, including a gate mural celebrating the live of Limerick’s Leading aviatrix Sophie Pierce, also known as Lady Mary Heath.

In Kilmallock and Kilfinane, local young people will work with Street Art Company LUMEN Street Theatre, designing and installing drain art across the two towns. Keep a look out for these colourful drain monsters while out and about!

Speaking at the launch of the Culture Night programme for Limerick, Mayor of Limerick city and county, Cllr Daniel Butler said. "We welcome Culture Night, especially this year as we reconnect and come together again, in person, at venues around the city and county, to celebrate creativity and culture. This is an opportunity to support our creative communities and artists by participating in and enjoying the programme. This year’s programme includes history, heritage, screenings, live music, fashion and art and it’s a super evening with so much for all the family to enjoy.”

Dr Pippa Little, Arts Officer, Limerick City and County Council said Limerick Arts Office welcomes the opportunity to work with many partners, including venues, community groups and artists, to highlight the work of creatives.

“Never has it been more important for an event like Culture Night to take place as it presents the opportunity for our creative community to work in partnership to nurture the cultural life of our region and support our audiences as they adjust to a new social and cultural environment within their communities” she said.

For more see culturenight.ie or limerick.ie/culturenight.