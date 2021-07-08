Wild Atlantic Way exhibition set to open at Limerick museum

Estella Solomons’ 1911 painting Parknasilla which is part of the exhibiton
THE Hunt Museum’s summer exhibition “A Wild Atlantic Way” gives visitors the chance to travel the Wild Atlantic Way from Donegal to Kinsale and experience the essence and soul of Ireland through a series of atmospheric and strikingly evocative paintings by 30 artists.
Featuring works created between 1800s and 2019 by Irish-born artists, or artists drawn to Ireland by the beauty of the Wild Atlantic Way, this major exhibition accentuates traditional habits and ways of life - remembering people and history through painting.
The inspiration for the exhibition first came to Naomi O’Nolan, Head of Exhibitions at The Hunt Museum, when she spent time on the West Coast of Ireland during the first lockdown of 2020.
The exhibition will run from this Friday, July 9, to October 3 with booking essential.
See huntmuseum.com for more details.
More News
Aileen Nix and Vicki Nash, at the Biodiversty Mural at Bridewell Lane, Bishop Street, Newcastle West | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Dr Anne Marie Henihan has been appointed as the new Centre Director of Dairy Processing Technology Centre
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.