Fashion show for to raise funds for county Limerick community centre

STYLE and glamour will be on display at the Strand Hotel on Thursday, February 13 at an exclusive fashion show to raise funds for the refurbishment of Pallasgreen Community Centre.

Celia Holman Lee’s models will showcase all the top brands in the Mid-West at the night called Fashion at the Palace. There will be celebrity guest appearances, local models, entertainment by the award-winning soprano Sinead O’Brien. Also prizes for best dressed lady, shoe and bag, glamorous granny and more.

Prosecco reception is at 6.30pm and show will start at 8pm. Exhibitions and shops on the night, goodie bags worth €200 including a €30 gift card for Brown Thomas for all who attend. As well as the fashion show there will be an exclusive master class with David McCarthy Graham showcasing the luxury that is Dior. Tickets, €50. For enquiries and tickets please contact 087 7697811, 086 8147485, 086 2148675 or any member of Pallasgrean-Templebraden Community Council. See Fashion at the Palace Facebook page for more.