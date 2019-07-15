Love Island - Maura to put the squeeze on coy Curtis

Curtis is currently coupled up with Francesca but has also been getting to know Maura. But it appears he has now made up his mind on who he wants to be with.

But Maura has grown tired of waiting around for Curtis to decide between her and Francesca. Speaking with the girls on the day beds, Maura says “I’m going to have to talk to Curtis and tell him that I want a decision. I’m not waiting any longer.”

Anna says to Maura “He knows you enough to know if he just wants to get to know you and only you.”

Maura says “I’m done waiting.”

Later that evening, the pair head to the terrace for a chat. Maura says “You’ve got a decision to make. You’ve had a long time.”

Curtis replies “I’ve felt myself being drawn closer and closer to you. You look absolutely gorgeous. There are so many reasons why I would want to move things forward with you.”

Is it to too-little, too-late for Curtis and Maura?

QUANDRY FOR ISLANDERS AS THEY PONDER WHO TO DITCH

At the Island Club, Anna and Jordan have just been saved by their fellow Islanders. Caroline has also revealed that either Joanna or Michael must now be dumped from the Island.

Caroline then reveals that the other Islanders have a very tough decision to make, as it is up to them to collectively decide whether to save either Joanna or Michael.

All of the Islanders apart from Joanna and Michael huddle together, before each voicing who they would like to save. It’s clear that all of the Islanders have differing opinions with some wanting to save Michael and some wanting to save Joanna. But they must come to a majority vote and make a final decision to save either Joanna or Michael.

Who have the Islanders decided to save and who will be dumped from the Island tonight?

WILL ANTON AND BELLE GIVE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ANOTHER CHANCE?

After an explosive night at the Island Club, Anton and Belle’s relationship is without a doubt on the rocks.

As the Islanders arrive back the villa, Anton decides to spend the night on the sofa. The next day, both Anton and Belle gather their thoughts and reflect on the drama from the previous night.

Speaking with Curtis on the bean bags, Anton says “Do I really want someone that can talk about me in that manner when they’re annoyed?”

Anton then thinks it is time to chat with Belle. Speaking at fire pit, he says to her “I slept on the couch because I felt like it was an emotional rollercoaster last night. Regardless of the situation, I think we’re going to disagree. The bottom line is that you feel I’ve mugged you off and I feel like you’ve mugged me off.”

Belle says to Anton “I know that I am a hot-head and that is something I have to work on. When I’ve fell for someone, they’ve hurt me and I’m scared of being hurt again.”

Anton says “You’ve got so many good qualities that I’m looking for. Yes, you’re a bit fiery and yes maybe you mugged me off a bit yesterday but there is so much good in you. I feel like if you want to work at this, we can just get back to where we were. If that is what you want as well?”

But will Belle forgive Anton and is she ready to give their romance a second chance?

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media 2

