County Limerick school marries music and comedy in The Wedding Singer

TRANSITION year pupils in Hospital will bring the audience back to a time when hair was big, greed was good and collars were up.

John the Baptist Community School proudly presents The Wedding Singer this Friday and Saturday, March 1 and 2 in the gym. The musical comedy tells the story of Robbie Hart, a rock star wannabe, who is New Jersey’s favourite wedding singer.

He is the life of the party until his fiancée leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Enter Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection. As luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, and, unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever!

Caillum Hedderman, who plays Robbie, and Molly Timmons, as Julia, are backed up by a massive cast, chorus, dancers, set and costume design, orchestra, production team and many more.

Noreen Rafferty, principal, said long hours of preparation have gone into the shows.

“Some of the cast have been waiting for this day since they were in primary school watching the Transition Years of the day perform on stage. The school is proud that the show you see is the result of the talent and effort of a dedicated and capable team of people.

“The orchestra is drawn from students led and trained by Ms McNulty. The staging of the musical each year brings the whole school together, as staff and students work and give of their skills and time in a cooperative and generous way.

“The wider community are also involved and we thank the business community and all our sponsors for their generous support, and all who attend the performances,” said Ms Rafferty. Friday night’s show starts at 8pm, while Saturday’s performance commences at 8.30pm.