Night of music, readings and reflection at County Limerick Church

FOR the seventh year in a row, the St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s Church will host its Christmas concert this Sunday, December 16.

Christmas: A Time for Reflection promises an evening of music, readings and, most importantly, reflection for all who attend this special evening.

Since 2011, the concert has grown in attendance every year, and this year will not be any different as the generous spirit of the Christmas season continues to spread.

The parish, based in Bruff, Grange and Meanus will showcase local talent including the Cór na Nollag who will sing lovely renditions of Christmas classics as Gaeilge.

The children of the “Little Voices” choir will also get a chance to shine on Sunday evening with their heavenly carolling.

The two choirs will be also be accompanied by Noreen O’Sullivan and conducted by Jane Dillon, who both attended Árd Scoil Mhuire FCJ in Bruff for six years, and during their time there they contributed hugely to fundraising events, including this very concert in recent years.

Ms Dillon who is currently doing her PhD in English Literature in Mary Immaculate College believes reflection is an essential part of the Christmas season:

“We think this concert gives us a time to reflect how amazing life can be but also how difficult for other people.

“This concert allows us to take into account in how we can give back to people in need so they can celebrate Christmas,” Ms Dillon added.

Christmas: A Time for Reflection is free for all to attend, at St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s church in Grange on Sunday, December 17 at 7:30pm.