Science ‘spook-tacular’ for King John’s Castle in Limerick this Halloween

LIMERICK children are being invited to embrace their inner mad scientist at a novel event at King John’s Castle this Halloween.

From Tuesday, October 30 until Friday, November 2 there will be “spook-tacular science” at King John’s Castle with Planet Science Kidz.

Billed as an exciting, fun and educational science club for kids between the ages of 6 - 13, messy and fun experiments will be the order of the day.

This show will be specially tailored with a Halloween theme.

Some of the themed activities planned for the day include erupting fires, bubbling potions, exploding lunch bags and mesmerizing crystal balls.

Shannon Heritage has also unveiled a range of family Halloween events at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park beginning on Sunday, October 28 with a pumpkin picking event from 11 am to 3 pm.

On Monday, October 29, Bunratty Castle turns into a creepy castle from 12 noon to 5pm for a family fun day with free face painting upon arrival and traditional Halloween games such as snap apple and blind man’s buff.

Wobbly Circus and Monsieur Gusto Shows will also be on site and there will also be fire eating, juggling, stilt walking shows, a gypsy to tell your fortune and Konor the Klown.

Returning this year is the Halloween Spook Train ride.

Older children may also brave the creepy crypt in the castle while there will be “living statues around the castle and Halloween characters roaming the graveyard”.