Award-winning string quartet for concert at Limerick’s Belltable

THE award winning Navarra Quartet appear at the Belltable this week, the first concert in the National String Quartet Foundation’s autumn season.

Featuring Irish cellist Brian O’Kane, the group have an international reputation as one of today’s most dynamic and poetic string quartets and play Friday night at the Belltable.

On Saturday, Quintessence Theatre Company bring Cracks to the theatre, directed by Anna Simpson in a powerful original play exploring mental illness.

The company’s physical ensemble storytelling techniques mingled with film and music in the darkly comic and deeply moving play.

First devised by the company in 2016 and directed by Simpson, it seeks to expose the lived experience of battling a severe mental illness in an inefficient and unsympathetic system.

See www.limetreetheatre.ie.