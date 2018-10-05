Make a Move to this Limerick festival with roots in hip-hop culture

THE Make a Move Festival returns to Limerick for its seventh outing this weekend.

The festival started this Thursday and runs to Sunday, with the city wide festival to host a diverse programme with over 50 artists, producers and performers from hip hop, street art and spoken word backgrounds perform in a range of venues.

In one of the highlights on Friday night, legendary Irish DJ and producer, DJ Mek will make his first appearance in Limerick in six years at the Record Room, while a Poetry Jam takes place on Saturday evening in the Wickham Tap and on Sunday a number of different poets and artists will gather in Narrative 4, including Chicago-born, Dublin based slam poet Clara Rose Thornton.

The vast majority of Make a Move’s events are free and there are plenty of workshops.

See www.makeamove.ie.