PADDY Moloney of The Chieftains has said there is “something about Limerick”.

Speaking ahead of the special 25th anniversary concert at University Concert Hall this weekend, the Chieftain spoke of his fondness for performing here over the years.

The Chieftains played at the opening night of the UCH and on Saturday night he will join with a number of luminaries from the entertainment world for a Gala Concert to mark its 25 year milestone, appearing along with the likes of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, Barry Douglas, Limerick Choral Union and others.

“It was a great, great honour for a start to go and play in that theatre (UCH). The sound there was perfect. The acoustics were just spot on. I said I'm coming back here again and quite a few times they had us back there,” he said.

“We played at that very first concert 25 years ago and this time I was asked would I take part, seeing as how I were there from the beginning.

“There’s something about Limerick, that you know, they were almost waiting for you to come down and play a proper concert in a proper hall and that's what this theatre is all about.”

Moloney and The Chieftains went on to deepen their relationship in the Mid-West when they became ‘Musicians in Residence’ at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance in UL.

Saturday’s concert is the performance high point of a programme of celebrations to mark the special anniversary of the 1,000-seat venue that has undergone a €1.85m upgrade in technical, backstage and front of house facilities to mark the anniversary.

