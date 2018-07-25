Jason Byrne back at Limerick's Dolan's Warehouse for top gig

A HOST of leading Irish comedians are heading to Dolan’s in Limerick for shows.

The venue has announced that Jason Byrne is set to return to Limerick to perform his new show at Dolan’s Warehouse on Thursday, January 31, with tickets on sale now

And two of Ireland’s leading comedians are set to take to the Limerick stage later this year with Bernard Casey and Fred Cooke performing a double headline gig at the Kasbah on Thursday, October 4.

Byrne brings his new show You Can Come In, But Don’t Start Anything to the venue early next year. The biggest selling comedian at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, his inspired, original brand of high-energy intelligent lunacy ensures that there is few other comics in his class, and his sell-out shows have attracted accolades including the highly-coveted Perrier Newcomer Award Nomination and the Perrier Award Nomination.

Neil Dolan said: “A Jason Byrne comedy experience is something that is hard to explain to anyone who hasn’t witnessed it. His performances have become legendary on the international comedy circuit.

“We are delighted to welcome him back to Limerick and invite Limerick audiences not to miss the chance to become part of this unique comedy experience.”

See www.dolans.ie.