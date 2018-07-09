Limerick dance artist to perform world premiere of new work Invisible Histories

LIMERICK-based dancer Mary Wycherley is to perform a world premiere of her new work at the City Gallery of Art.

Invisible Histories by the newly re-appointed Limerick Dance Artist in Residence at Dance Limerick, who teaches in UL and is a curator of the Light Moves festival, will be performed at LCGA on Saturday, July 14.

It brings together sculptor Rory Tangney and award-winning sound artist La Cosa Preziosa in a captivating experience exploring time and memory, created specifically for galleries. It will see the audience follow Mary’s performance through different spaces in the gallery, each with a different sculpture and soundscape by the collaborating artists. It looks at memories not as stories fixed in our past, but as emotional experiences that continue to have impact in our present day lives, Wycherley explains.

“All of our histories are held in our bodies. With this work we are exploring the traces those histories leave on us, and how those traces then feed into our collective experiences.”

LCGA director Una McCarthy said she was “delighted to host the premiere of Invisible Histories in the Gallery with its cross-disciplinary approach.

“Over the past three years LCGA has worked closely with dance artists who have responded to work in the Gallery and to the spaces in it. I have no doubt this will be an exciting and rewarding experience.”

The performance is free and takes place at 2pm. See www.gallery.limerick.ie for more.