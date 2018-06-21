Limerick harpist to guest with US chamber orchestra in free concert

A LOCAL harper will be a guest with an American chamber orchestra this Thursday evening for an exciting concert in Limerick city.

As part of an Ireland 2018 tour, the North Stars Youth chamber orchestra will perform music from Bach, Gershwin, Saint-Saens, C.T. Pachelbel, Bernstein and Grieg at St John’s Cathedral on Thursday, June 21, starting at 6:15pm.

Siobhan Brady, from Castletroy, will guest with the assembly for the free admission concert. The North Stars orchestra is from Washington in the US, and is conducted by Sharyn Peterson.

The event comes during an exciting year for Ms Brady, as she gears up to perform in India at 17,500 feet above sea level, the height of Everest’s base camp.

Siobhan will also perform in the Netherlands in July, as part of a major music festival. She will play in a space made from discarded plastic bottles.

She won 1st in two international harp competitions in April, the latest in a long list of accolades. The harper graduated from secondary school last year, and now plans to study at Cork School of Music. She is also an accomplished pianist.