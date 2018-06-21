Green Light for Movies in Limerick's Hunt Museum garden

IF you like movies and fancy an outdoor screening or two, look no further than the Hunt Museum in Limerick this weekend.

Green Light Limerick: Movies in the Garden takes place as part of Cruinniú na nÓg in the beautiful garden of the Hunt Museum with two family friendly feature films this Saturday from 12pm.

Bring your own blanket and popcorn, and enjoy the classic titles Jungle Book and Princess Bride. This is a free event, no booking required. First up is the brilliant Jungle Book at 12pm, followed by Rob Reiner’s cult classic The Princess Bride at 2.30pm.

See www.limerick.ie/cruinniu for more details.