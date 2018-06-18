A Long Time Coming: Limerick artist debuts her first solo show in County Library

AN EXHIBITION of artwork inspired by nature, created by local artist Tarrah Scott, has opened in the County Library in Dooradoyle.

A Long Time Coming, a collection of work created by Ms Scott, was launched on Friday by critically acclaimed poet Rachael Hegarty.

Ms Scott, a graduate of the Limerick School of Art and Design and an art instructor with the HSE, has curated many exhibitions of her students’ work through the years.

“Its my first solo show and I called it A Long Time Coming because I’ve been talking about doing it for so long,” Ms Scott said.

“It’s about three years work, it’s a lot of pieces.”

“My inspiration is nature,” Ms Scott said.

“I try and capture the spontaneous dance, movement and energy of life with the stroke of my brush and etching tool.”

“The exhibition is a mixture of work, between painting and etching,” she added.

“So I have large studies and nature etchings.”

“The etchings are on photography paper, they are all done in a gold, with very fine details.”

“They take a bit of time. I work from photos and then I scratch into them. I’ve worked with Limerick Printmakers for about ten years.”

“Rachael Hegarty has just won the Shine/Strong poetry award and she will open the show for me.”

A Long Time Coming continues until June 22.