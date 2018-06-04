Limerick's Cecilians take on ‘new venture’ of one act plays as centenary nears

A Texas bar, the backyard of a Bay City Rollers tribute concert and a Monster Truck Show are all somewhat unlikely settings for the Cecilian Musical Society to find themselves in.

The long running society, approaching its centenary in 2019, is more traditionally associated with musicals and indeed will look to Mel Brooks’ The Producers for its annual show in November.

Ahead of that, the popular society has taken on a “different venture” in the shape of An Evening of One Act Plays at the Belltable on June 8 and 9.

The pieces, Lone Star by James McLure, Give a Little Love by Alan Stockdill and Shakespeare’s a Dick by Mark Aloysius Kenneally, are all directed by Cecilian alumni Martin McNeilis, Sheenagh Murphy and Nigel Dugdale.

Chairman Jason Ronan says it is “something a bit different” for the society.

“It is really exciting and gives our members with more experience a chance to pass on knowledge to others and help to improve the society,” he said. “It is a new venture as we move into our centenary in 2019, it is something else to add to our calendar and we are hoping to have this an annual event.”