Jason Manford promises 'a cracking night' for Muddle Class gig at Limerick's UCH
All in a muddle: Jason Manford is coming to the UCH
TOP UK comedian Jason Manford is coming to Limerick on his latest tour.
The funnyman’s Muddle Class tour calls to the University Concert Hall on September 26.
He said: “I’m really chuffed to be coming back to Ireland. It’s going to be a great laugh and I can’t wait to get back to some cracking venues.
“Come along, bring your pals, your teenagers, your folks and I promise we will have a cracking night together,” he added.
Manford recently hosted the critically acclaimed Sunday night prime-time ITV1 game show Bigheads, plus the Nightly Show on the channel. He also hosts a popular live show on Absolute Radio and recently released his debut album A Different Stage, inspired by his love for musical theatre.
Tickets for the UCH show and wider 11-date Irish tour are on sale now from Ticketmaster or www.uch.ie.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on