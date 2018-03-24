Don Wycherley stars in this look at Real Life in Limerick's Belltable

WELL-known Irish actor Don Wycherley performs a mesmerising 75 minute monologue in a play written by Artemis Fowl which is coming to the Belltable next week.

The enthralling My Real Life by award-winning author Eoin Colfer, stars Don Wycherley, with direction by Ben Barnes - former artistic director of the Abbey - and runs for one night at the theatre on Thursday, March 29 at 8pm.

The acclaimed blackly comedic and moving play about love, life, death and the Thompson Twins features Noel, who has two sides of an old cassette tape to record his last words. He has advanced MS and decides to end it all and spends what is possibly the last hour of his life reliving the highs and lows.

See www.limetreetheatre.ie for more.