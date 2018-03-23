Shannon Airport to host ‘retro’ drive-in movie weekend

DIRTY Dancing, Back To The Future, E.T and Jaws are just some of the classics that will be shown at a retro drive-in movie event coming soon to Shannon Airport.

Ireland’s biggest drive-in movie event is coming to the airport this April 21 and 22, following on from multiple sold-out events in Dublin.

For the first time at an Irish airport, cinema-lovers can experience the magic of retro drive-in movies with screenings of some of the 1980s standards listed above and animated shows like Disney’s Planes and UP by Pixar Studios.

“We are so excited to be bringing Retro Drive-in Movies to Shannon Airport,” chief-executive of the eponymousj company Ryan O’Neill said.

“Drive-in Movies have become a firm family favourite in Dublin with over 5,000 people attending our recent Christmas event and we are so happy to be working with Shannon Airport to bring the experience to a new audience in the West of Ireland.”

Shannon Airport is delighted to welcome the event, according to Isabel Harrison, B2B Manager Aviation Development B2B manager.

“Shannon Airport has always been synonymous with firsts, so we are thrilled to be the first airport in Ireland to host Retro Drive-in movies, for what promises to be a fun filled weekend.”

There will also be a feast of American food favourites available at the events, including hot-dogs, burgers and popcorn.

Tickets for Retro Drive-in Movies at Shannon Airport in association with Spin South West are priced at €29.90 per car (plus booking fee) and are on sale now at www.retrodrivein.ie.