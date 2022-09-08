BREAKING: Thunderstorm warning in place for Limerick

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued
MET Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for Limerick and several other counties.
The warning, which also applies to Cork, Tipperary, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Longford, Westmeath, Galway, Offaly and Roscommon, was issued shortly after 4pm this Thursday and comes into immediate effect.
"Local thunderstorms and lightning strikes giving poor driving conditions," it states.
According to Met Éireann, the status yellow weather warning will remain valid until 9pm today.
Motorists and other road users are being urged to exercise caution if travelling this evening.
