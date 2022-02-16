Met Éireann updates weather warnings for Limerick as two storms approach

MET Éireann has updated two status yellow weather warnings which have been issued ahead of the arrival of Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice.

The first wind warning, which was issued yesterday, came into effect at 12 midday and remains valid until 11.30pm today.

"Westerly winds associated with Storm Dudley will reach mean speeds of 50 – 65km/h with damaging gusts of 80 – 110km/h," states the national warning which adds that there may be spot flooding in some places due to heavy rain.

#StormDudley will continue to bring strong and gusty winds today, especially across western areas with flooding possibly on Atlantic coasts.



Heavy rain may also lead to spot flooding.



February 16, 2022

"Separately, a status yellow wind & rain & snow warning has been issued ahead of the arrival of Storm Eunice in the early hours of Friday morning.

That warning comes into effect at 1am on Friday and will remain valid until 3pm on the same day.

"Storm Eunice will track over Ireland on Thursday night and on Friday bringing very strong winds and falls of heavy rain, sleet and snow. Some disruption is likely along with a possibility of coastal and spot flooding," reads the warning.