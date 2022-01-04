Search

04 Jan 2022

04 Jan 2022

Wrap up well! Met Éireann warns of low temperatures in Limerick

A status yellow weather warning is in effect

David Hurley

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

MET Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather alert for Limerick, warning of ice and low temperatures in many areas overnight and tomorrow morning.

The nationwide warning, which came into effect at 7pm this Tuesday, remains valid until 10am tomorrow.

It warns that temperatures are likely to drop as low as -3 degrees in places with widespread sharp frost and icy conditions.

The forecaster is also advising that the poor weather conditions could result in some travel disruption - particularly on Wednesday morning.

According to the latest forecast for Limerick, any frost and ice will slowly clear in the morning.

Wednesday will be a cold, dry day with highest temperatures in Limerick of just 6 degrees.

