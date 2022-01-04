Wrap up well! Met Éireann warns of low temperatures in Limerick

A status yellow weather warning is in effect
MET Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather alert for Limerick, warning of ice and low temperatures in many areas overnight and tomorrow morning.
The nationwide warning, which came into effect at 7pm this Tuesday, remains valid until 10am tomorrow.
It warns that temperatures are likely to drop as low as -3 degrees in places with widespread sharp frost and icy conditions.
The forecaster is also advising that the poor weather conditions could result in some travel disruption - particularly on Wednesday morning.
⚠️ Low Temperature/Ice warning for Ireland ⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 4, 2022
Tonight & Wednesday morning, widespread sharp frost with icy stretches & lows of -3C in many areas may lead to some travel disruption. ️ #SlowDown#BeWinterReady
View our warnings ⬇️https://t.co/NRrM0ZHcnw pic.twitter.com/Hw8yqnB8Dz
According to the latest forecast for Limerick, any frost and ice will slowly clear in the morning.
Wednesday will be a cold, dry day with highest temperatures in Limerick of just 6 degrees.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.