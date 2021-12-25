Limerick weather for Christmas Day
CHRISTMAS Day will be cloudy and breezy at first with widespread outbreaks of showery rain, heavy at times.
A clearance to brighter conditions with scattered showers will develop early in the afternoon and early evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds. Lowest overnight temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees generally. Winds will veer southerly and ease light to moderate with mist and hill fog forming.
A mix of cloud and sunny spells with scattered showers can be expected on St Stephen's Day most frequent over Connacht and Ulster. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest breezes. It will be a mostly dry night with occasional clear spells. A few isolated showers will affect parts of the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of -1 to 4 degrees with frost forming.
Monday: Fog will be slow to clear in places but overall it will be a largely dry with sunny spells though some well scattered showers will affect parts of the west and northwest. Highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in light breezes. Later in the evening a band of rain will push in from the southwest, extending northeastwards across the country overnight but becoming patchier as it does so. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees generally.
