Limerick weather: Saturday, April 3, 2021

Any mist or fog will clear this morning to give another dry day with long sunny spells. Highs of 12 to 14 Celsius generally in mostly light east to northeast breezes.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells, and some patches of mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

EASTER SUNDAY: Dry over much of the country with the best of the sunshine in the south. It will be cloudier further north. Light rain or drizzle will develop in the northwest during the afternoon and spread southwards through the evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

On Sunday night, very cold air will move down from the north with fresh north to northwest winds. Some wintry showers may develop overnight on north facing coasts. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees with frost in places.

EASTER MONDAY: Cold and breezy with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers, these mainly over the northern half of the country. Highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees with fresh, gusty northerly winds.

On Monday night, scattered wintry showers will continue. Frost and icy patches will develop as temperatures fall to between -2 and +2 degrees.

