Caution urged following overnight snowfall in parts of Limerick

David Hurley

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

There was snowfall in many parts of Limerick overnight

MOTORISTS making essential journeys this Thursday morning are being urged to exercise caution following overnight snowfall in many areas.

A Status Yellow snow/ice warning for Limerick remains in place until 11am with Met Éireann stating that temperatures are unlikely to rise above 4 degrees today.

There are no reports of any serious incidents so far but motorists are being advised to be careful - particularly if travelling on secondary and local roads.

