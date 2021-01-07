Caution urged following overnight snowfall in parts of Limerick
There was snowfall in many parts of Limerick overnight
MOTORISTS making essential journeys this Thursday morning are being urged to exercise caution following overnight snowfall in many areas.
A Status Yellow snow/ice warning for Limerick remains in place until 11am with Met Éireann stating that temperatures are unlikely to rise above 4 degrees today.
There are no reports of any serious incidents so far but motorists are being advised to be careful - particularly if travelling on secondary and local roads.
#sneachta #Limerick pic.twitter.com/r9dPASTXq6— Seán Horgan (@SeanHorganKerry) January 7, 2021
Good morning #Limerick@Live95Limerick @Limerick_Leader @Limerick_ie pic.twitter.com/39NHAw0hmg— Brian Lighthouse (@B_Lighthouse) January 7, 2021
With Freezing Road Conditions and snowfall in parts of the country there are many Hazardous road conditions across the country today. If you have to make an essential journey please allow extra time for travel, ensure your car is in working order & slow down #bewinterteady pic.twitter.com/xLSolxMNPS— Office of Emergency Planning (@emergencyIE) January 7, 2021
