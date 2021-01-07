Caution urged following overnight snowfall in parts of Limerick

MOTORISTS making essential journeys this Thursday morning are being urged to exercise caution following overnight snowfall in many areas.

A Status Yellow snow/ice warning for Limerick remains in place until 11am with Met Éireann stating that temperatures are unlikely to rise above 4 degrees today.

There are no reports of any serious incidents so far but motorists are being advised to be careful - particularly if travelling on secondary and local roads.

With Freezing Road Conditions and snowfall in parts of the country there are many Hazardous road conditions across the country today. If you have to make an essential journey please allow extra time for travel, ensure your car is in working order & slow down #bewinterteady pic.twitter.com/xLSolxMNPS January 7, 2021

Send your snow photographs to news@limerickleader.ie