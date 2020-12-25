Met Éireann updates St Stephen's Day weather warnings for Limerick

MET Éireann is warning of strong winds and heavy rainfall in Limerick and across the country on St Stephen's Day.

The forecaster has updated a number of Status Yellow weather alerts as Storm Bella makes its way closer to Ireland.

Rain and wind warnings are now due to come into effect at 3pm tomorrow.

"On Saturday (St Stephen's Day), through the late afternoon, evening and night, westerly winds associated with Storm Bella will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h. Gusts will be higher at times near the west coast," states the wind warning which was updated this Christmas afternoon.

Status Yellow - Wind and rainfall warning for Ireland.#StormBella



All current warnings can be viewed here, warnings are displayed for each day. Click on the relevant link for tomorrow and Sunday's warnings. ️️https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9https://t.co/JAa97a0t2o pic.twitter.com/j0TlE9rxq2 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 25, 2020

Met Éireann is also warning that heavy rain associated with Storm Bella will move southwards over Ireland on St Stephen's Day and may cause localised flooding in some areas.

The Status Yellow rain warning will remain valid until 4am on Monday.